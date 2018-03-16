It didn't take long for the Cyclones to take notice of a northern California defensive lineman's junior highlight reel, even though the sequence came as he was playing running back.

Menlo-Atherton standout Noa Ngalu said the Cyclones’ recruitment of him started shortly after the staff received the tape, and watched him hurdle a defender and shake off a would-be tackler in the open field on his way to a nice gain.

Ngalu had a bit role as his team’s running back, but much of the 6-foot-2, 265-pound athlete's work has been on the defensive line. He’s secured Power-5 offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

As for the Cyclones, Ngalu said he likes what he’s seen of the program thus far, especially how much attention members of the staff have paid him.

For more on Ngalu's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



