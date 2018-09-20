One of Iowa State's two known commitments in the 2020 class was on campus Saturday for the Oklahoma game and came away impressed with the fight shown by his future program.

Buffalo (Minn.) junior Aidan Bouman, who was coming off perhaps the best game of his high school career, said it was a crazy 24 hours spent with his current and future football programs.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Bouman spent Friday night nearly engineering his team to a second half comeback, throwing for 555 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 40-of-55 passes, before making his way to Ames for his first full game day experience.

Bouman said he continues to be impressed with the offensive system in Ames and how he is a solid fit.

