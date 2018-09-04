An in-state defensive end in the Class of 2021 continues to initiate contact with the Iowa State coaching staff and has scheduled a pair of trips to Ames for 2018.

Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana sophomore T.J. Bollers already has Power-5 offers from the Cyclones, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, but says he’s looking forward to being in Ames again this season.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Bollers attended a summer camp at I-State and says he’s getting a better feel for the coaches. He says the game-day visit will be another opportunity to be around them, as staffers can’t start initiating contact with him until September of 2019.

In addition to getting in front of head coach Matt Campbell and his staff later this month, Bollers said he’s excited to be in what could be some packed houses at Jack Trice Stadium.

For more on Bollers' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



