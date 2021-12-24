Big 12 Spotlight: Reviewing the conference's 2021 season

EXPECTED

Deuce Vaughn (AP Images)

Deuce Vaughn is a weapon - One of my top picks for Big 12 MVP, Vaughn had another outstanding season at Kansas State, showing off his versatility in the run game as a receiver, and as a returner. There aren't many more dangerous players in the country than him. Kansas isn't close - Yes, the Jayhawks knocked off Texas in one of the biggest upsets of the season, but outside of that they showed that they still have a massive talent gap between them and the rest of the league. Lance Leipold definitely was able to get a fair bit out of what he had, but he's going to need a couple of seasons before they even sniff bowl contention. Texas Tech struggles - I had Matt Wells as one of the top coaches on the hot seat, and he was dismissed midseason. The Red Raiders' offense never quite got going, and Joey McGuire has his work cut out for him.

*****

UNEXPECTED

Baylor's Gerry Bohanon (AP Images)

Baylor is really, really good - I had Baylor finishing 3-9 in Dave Aranda's second season due to a lack of offense. Well, the Bears got a ton of production from Gerry Bohanon and the two-headed monster of Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner in the backfield and their defense was stellar. Oklahoma State has a defense - Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles deserves a ton of credit for putting together one of the best units in the country despite not having a ton of big-name guys. Malcolm Rodriguez is an absolute star at linebacker, and the Cowboys' secondary held up really well against Big 12 offenses. Texas implodes - I really thought that Steve Sarkisian would be able to take advantage of the talent he had on hand, but the team did not click in his first season in Austin. Outside of Xavier Worthy there were no really notable performers on offense, and the defense could not stop a nose bleed, leading to a six-game losing streak in the middle of the season.

*****

AWARDS

Malcolm Rodriguez (AP Images)