Big 12 Spotlight: Programs on a roll in recruiting

James Dunnigan Jr.

Advertisement

KANSAS

Kansas is the only program in the Big 12 with double-digit commitments and while March has been quiet in terms of commitments, February and especially January were so productive the Jayhawks have the top class in the conference. Three-star receiver Tyren Parker and three-star defensive end Draeden Punt joined the Kansas class in February and the Jayhawks landed an amazing nine pledges in the month of January. That’s more than any other team in the Big 12 has in their class right now. Four-star edge rushers Hunter Higgins and Landen Anderson along with four-star defensive back James Dunnigan Jr., who is still receiving major interest from other programs but has no other visits planned, led the month of January.

IOWA STATE

Amarion Jackson

Iowa State has jumped out with a respectable eight commitments so far in the 2026 class and won a big recruiting battle in March when high three-star athlete Amarion Jackson committed to the Cyclones as Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State and others were involved with the Omaha (Neb.) Millard South standout. Jackson is the highest-ranked recruit in Iowa State’s class so far as the Cyclones also landed two commitments in each of January and February.

TEXAS TECH

Cord Nolan

No Big 12 program other than Kansas is really loading up with prospects this early in the recruiting cycle but Texas Tech is getting one who could be really crucial to its recruiting class. The biggest win arguably in all of March for any Big 12 team was when three-star linebacker Cord Nolan picked the Red Raiders over Kansas and many others. The Bixby, Okla., standout is a big win and a productive prospect who could shine in Lubbock. All six of Texas Tech’s commits are one spot away from getting a four-star bump.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Trey McGlothlin (Photo by Parker Thune)