Big 12 Spotlight: June's winners and losers
June has become the busiest month of the recruiting calendar and rivals the weeks leading up to signing day in December. There were 65 commitments for the 2024 class in the Big 12 alone last month and today we conclude a weeklong series looking at the winners and losers in each Power Five conference for last month.
JUNE RECRUITING REVIEW: Big Ten winners and losers | SEC winners and losers | ACC winners and losers | Pac-12 winners and losers
BIG 12 TEAM RANKINGS: 2024 | 2025
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
Winners: Texas, Kansas, TCU
Texas is off to a hot start in July and while the Longhorns only had six commitments in June there’s definitely something to say about quality over quantity. Five of the six pledges were four-stars led by running backs Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson along with offensive lineman Daniel Cruz.
July has also started strong for Kansas but June was not bad either as the Jayhawks landed eight pledges, including two four-stars in defensive backs Jalen Todd and Damani Maxson. After a strong last few weeks, the Jayhawks are up to fifth in the conference team rankings.
TCU also only had six pledges but two in-state four-stars were definitely big. The Horned Frogs landed four-star running back Jeremy Payne from Missouri City (Texas) Hightower as he picked them over Baylor, Michigan State and Oklahoma and four-star WR Gekyle Baker from Brownsboro, who had Kansas State and Oklahoma State among others in his recruitment.
*****
Losers: Oklahoma, Kansas State
There is a good chance Oklahoma is going to load up with lots of elite players including multiple five-stars but June was not the biggest month for the Sooners. They landed only five commits including one four-star in Texas Tech WR flip Ivan Carreon. Oklahoma now sits No. 38 nationally and fourth in the conference rankings.
Kansas State only had one pledge and it came in the last couple days of the month when the Wildcats landed high three-star OL Kaedin Massey. Coach Chris Klieman does things his way and Kansas State has a conference-low seven commitments but everything seems to work out well in Manhattan.
*****
Holding steady: Texas Tech, West Virginia, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma State
West Virginia could have easily been on the winners list. The Mountaineers had a conference-high 13 commitments with a lot of talented high three-star prospects, but only one four-star in WR Brandon Rehmann.
Iowa State had eight pledges in the month with high three-star TE Cooper Alexander being the top guy.
Baylor totaled seven commitments with two high three-stars in linebackers Bo Tate and Kyland Reed. Oklahoma State had six pledges with high three-stars in WR Tre’ Griffiths and ATH David Kabongo. Texas Tech was relatively quiet in June with only five commitments although four were high three-star prospects.