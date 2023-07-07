Winners: Texas, Kansas, TCU

Jerrick Gibson (Rivals.com)

*****

Losers: Oklahoma, Kansas State

Ivan Carreon (Parker Thune)

There is a good chance Oklahoma is going to load up with lots of elite players including multiple five-stars but June was not the biggest month for the Sooners. They landed only five commits including one four-star in Texas Tech WR flip Ivan Carreon. Oklahoma now sits No. 38 nationally and fourth in the conference rankings. Kansas State only had one pledge and it came in the last couple days of the month when the Wildcats landed high three-star OL Kaedin Massey. Coach Chris Klieman does things his way and Kansas State has a conference-low seven commitments but everything seems to work out well in Manhattan.

*****

Holding steady: Texas Tech, West Virginia, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma State