CycloneReport - Big 12 Spotlight: How teams are addressing biggest needs

The recruiting cycle for the class of 2021 continues to churn on, despite in-person recruiting being banned for more than six months. Within the Big 12 Conference, some programs have fared better than others when it comes to meeting their needs. Here is a look at all 10 programs and how well they are addressing the most pressing positional needs.

BAYLOR

Biggest 2021 need: Edge-rusher Progress: To properly run new head coach Dave Aranda's 3-4 defense, there needs to be some speed off the edge. Baylor has Louisiana outside linebacker Jackie Marshall on board, but needs reinforcement to supplement the pass rush. The biggest name left on the board is three-star Alvin Shadow Creek outside backer Terrence Cooks, who has Baylor as a finalist ahead of a November decision date.

IOWA STATE

Biggest 2021 need: Quarterback Progress: Iowa State found a quarterback early on in the recruiting calendar, scooping up Austin native Charles Wright before COVID-19 took its toll on recruiting nationwide. The Cyclones were the lone Power Five program to offer Wright before Texas flipped the hometown kid after Rivals100 quarterback Jalen Milroe flipped to Alabama. The Cyclones are down to two quarterback targets in Iowa native Marcus Morgan or Utah's Jaxon Dart and recently offered UCF pledge Mikey Keene.

KANSAS

Biggest 2021 need: Defensive tackle Progress: Kansas has 20 commitments, but one area the Jayhawks still need to address is defensive tackle. Miles dipped into The Boot for three-star tackle Kenean Caldwell last year and has been unable to garner momentum with interior linemen on the recruiting trail. Sincere Littles, Jordan Love, Luther McCoy, Melvin Swindle and Devon Smith are a few uncommitted defensive tackles Kansas is still after.

KANSAS STATE

Biggest 2021 need: Defensive tackle, inside linebacker Progress: Two positions Kansas State has yet to address are defensive tackle and inside linebacker. In 2020, the Wildcats signed a pair of interior linemen, including JUCO tackle Derick Newton, who have yet to make an impact. California's Mandela Tobin had interest in Kansas State over the summer and could be a late name to monitor. Kansas State also signed a pair of linebackers in 2020 and have only in-state prospect Gaven Haselhorst committed at this point. Texas three-star Keith Cooper and Georgia three-star Dwayne Johnson are two others to know.

OKLAHOMA

Biggest 2021 need: Offensive line, running back Progress: What is uncharacteristic in an otherwise strong Oklahoma class (ranked No. 15) is the lack of elite offensive linemen and running backs. In terms of the latter, five-star Camar Wheaton remains a priority for the Sooners and could wind up being the only back in the class. Rivals100 running back LJ Johnson also has Oklahoma in his final four.

As for big men, three-star Houston tackle Cullen Montgomery has been a solid pledge for 10 months. He can play guard or tackle at the next level. Oklahoma is trending for five-stars Tristan Leigh and Bryce Foster and is a finalist for Rivals100 tackle Savion Byrd. Additionally, recent Texas decommitment Billy Bowman Jr. has the Sooners in his final three with a decision expected as early as November.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Biggest 2021 need: Quarterback Progress: Mike Gundy has landed quarterbacks from the West Coast each of the past two cycles, but is running short on options down the stretch of this one. Unless Oklahoma State extends some late offers, it'll be on the team to flip a quarterback committed elsewhere. Only Rivals100 quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Preston Stone (SMU) currently hold offers from the Cowboys.

TCU

Biggest 2021 need: Offensive line, defensive tackle, running back, wide receiver, defensive backs Progress: There's no shortage of needs for TCU in 2021 largely because, as we enter the final stretch of the recruiting calendar, the Horned Frogs are sitting with merely seven pledges.

So, where does TCU turn for help at the skill positions on offense and defense and in the trenches? Among the rash of notable names still left on board, local wide receiver JJ Henry and defensive back Caleb Johnson -- who recently decommitted from Oklahoma -- come to mind. TCU is one of the finalists trending for East Texas safety Lyrik Rawls and recently offered Kansas decommit Keon Coleman from Louisiana, where TCU has been successful recruiting under Patterson's watch.

TEXAS

Biggest 2021 need: Defensive tackle Progress: Defensive line remains an area Texas needs to address before the end of the cycle. Houston-area defensive tackle Albert Regis committed to Texas A&M instead of Texas earlier this month, which leaves names like Shemar Turner and Ikechukwu Iwunnah as possibilities as well as longtime Notre Dame commitment David Abiara.

TEXAS TECH

Biggest 2021 need: Wide receiver, defensive tackle, linebacker, defensive back Progress: Matt Wells' third recruiting haul as the Red Raiders' head coach is coming together in impressive fashion. However, Wells and Co. only 10 total commitments as the calendar flips to November with needs at all three layers of the defense as well as at the wide receiver position. Notable names to watch down the stretch include Alabama cornerback Marlen Sewell, East Texas safety Lyrik Rawls, Oklahoma defensive tackle Melvin Swindle and Houston outside linebacker Keith Cooper.

WEST VIRGINIA