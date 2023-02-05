National Signing Day has concluded which means recruiting classes across the country are mostly complete aside from a small handful of finishing touches from prospects that have yet to decide. For the Big 12 teams, first-year staffs and developed classes made up the conference ranks as each program signed key components for their respective futures. Here is how each team in the conference fared in the 2023 cycle. BIG 12 RECRUITING RANKINGS

HOW THEY FINISHED

THREE SUPERLATIVES

Arch Manning (Rivals.com)

BIGGEST SIGNING: Texas put all of its eggs in the Arch Manning basket from the beginning of the cycle to the end, and it paid off with a summer commitment from the third generation signal-caller from the first family of quarterbacks. Had the Longhorns lost Manning to a contender, it would have been tough sledding for Steve Sarkisian and his staff to find a replacement. BIGGEST STEAL: It didn't come without a large amount of Early Signing Period drama, but Oklahoma weathered a major storm to eventually snatch five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and Oregon during one of the bigger storylines of the 2023 cycle. BIGGEST SLEEPER: Of the many track athletes in the Texas Tech class that stand out with verified athleticism, linebacker Miquel Dingle Jr. stands out with his 10.92 100-meter speed and his 13.56 110-meter hurdle speed, which are both among the nation's top times for a prospect his size. If Dingle can put it together on the field, he could be contending for all-conference nods early in his career.

TOP THREE BIG 12 RECRUITERS

Jay Valai (Matt Carroll -- TheKnightReport.Net)

WHO WON...