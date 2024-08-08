The quarterback is the most important position not just in football, but maybe in sports. With that, college football fans are naturally enamored with the recruiting of the position. As fall camp starts around the country and the season nears closer, let's see where teams stand in the recruiting department of the position. Here is a look at all the quarterbacks commits of each of the 16 Big 12 programs.

Arizona

The lone program in the Big 12 to hold multiple commitments at the quarterback position. Despite both being rakned as three-star prospects, this is a quality duo. Robert McDaniel proved his ability at the Elite 11 Finals, where he was a last minute replacement. He showed out though with a strong Pro Day performance. In his junior season, McDaniel threw for 2,839 yards and 33 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Haugo brings some more size to the position as he checks in at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. He is a a multi-sport athlete, who also plays basketball. There are no exact stats available. He holds offers from Oregon, Utah, Arizona State, and others.

Arizona State

Tollefson, a four-star prospect, has been committed to Arizona State for over a year now. There have been some up and down seasons for the California quarterback and is looking to make his senior season the best. The 6-foot-1, 195 pounder does not have full stats available as a junior but he threw for 1,567 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. He also added 644 yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground.

Baylor

Griffin is one that has been a bit of a later bloomer but found a groove this offseason that eventually saw him land at Baylor. Was a first year starter as a junior and put up big numbers to the tune of 2,920 yards and 39 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Good size at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and very accurate placing the ball. Baylor has put together a very strong group of skill players in this 2025 class and Griffin is a good arm to deliver the ball to them. He could be a stock up candidate this fall.

BYU

Keeney played just seven games in his junior season, but threw for 2,460 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 73-percent of his passes. Put together a big offseason, picking up offers from BYU, Houston, San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State, and others.

Houston

Another stock up candidate this fall, Austin Carlisle finally entered the spotlight this offseason and locked himself into the local Houston Cougars, also his mom's alma mater. Carlisle has put together two big seasons, racking up 5,187 yards and 52 touchdowns. He plays with a loaded roster at Ridge Point and will be able to spread the ball out in a big way. He is hoping to help take Houston to a new level as they progress in their early years in the Big 12 conference.

Iowa State

Manske is a signal-caller that can hurt you with his arm and legs. He racked up 1,787 passing yards, 701 rushing yards and had 29 total touchdowns as a junior. At 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, he provides good size and athleticism. Manske was one of the Elite 11 Finalists. He started hot out of the gate, but the pace and effort in the first half of the pro day caught up to him. He slowed down as he went and his arm began to die out on him. Some of his strongest throws of the day came over the middle as he delivered catchable strikes.

Kansas

I got to see McComb this offseason at the Elite 11 regionals and I loved what I saw out of him. Another strong frame at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and he was on target all day. Turned in a strong junior season with just over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. Also is a real threat with his legs, running for 520 yards as well.

Kansas State

Duff was the first commit of the cycle for Kansas State and he somewhat compares the about-to-be starter for the Wildcats, Avery Johnson. His first year starting came as a junior, where he posted 2,458 total yards and 23 touchdowns. Duff also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, and others.

TCU

Schobel has had quite the recruitment that has sene him commit to three seperate schools. First was Baylor, where he then decommitted and flipped to Oklahoma State. After a few month stint committed to the Cowboys, he flipped to TCU, where his dad and uncle both played. In his junior season, the 6-foot-5, 200 pounder threw for 2,405 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Texas Tech

One of the top quarterbacks in Texas, the Red Raiders are getting another quarterback familiar with putting up big numbers. A big prospect at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds Jones threw for 2,735 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 655 yards on the ground with another 13 touchdowns. Jones has been committed to Texas Tech since November.

Utah

The Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout completed about 66 percent of his passes for 2,423 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions with four rushing scores as a junior. Committing in November, he chose Utah, over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and others.

West Virginia

A very productive prep career to this point, Fox has thrown for 4,810 yards and 52 touchdowns. He also added 271 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a junior. "It’s a loaded year for quarterbacks in Ohio and he’s committed to West Virginia, so coach Neal Brown and his staff deserve major kudos for plucking Fox out of Ohio. He’s a good athlete who is dangerous making plays outside the pocket," National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith.

Schools with no QB commits: UCF, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, and Colorado