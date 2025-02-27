Big 12 Pro Day Returns to The Star in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Big 12 Pro Day will return to The Star in Frisco on March 18-21 as the Conference will partner with the NFL for the second annual event. The NFL Network will provide coverage of Pro Day from the Dallas Cowboys' global headquarters as Big 12 football athletes begin the next chapters of their careers in front of NFL franchises inside Ford Center at The Star.

Big 12 athletes scheduled to attend this year's Pro Day include Colorado's Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Arizona tandem of Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea as well as star wideouts including Jimmy Horn Jr. from Colorado and Jack Bech and Savion Williams from TCU among others.

The running back class will be represented by names such as Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, UCF's RJ Harvey, Cincinnati's Corey Kiner, KU's Devin Neal, DJ Giddens from Kansas State, Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State and Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech.

Also scheduled to attend are defensive lineman Tyler Batty from BYU, Keith Cooper Jr. from Houston and J.R. Singleton from Iowa State alongside Baylor linebacker Matt Jones, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum from West Virginia. A complete list of the 200+ participants and final workout schedules will be announced at a later date.

"The Big 12 and NFL are providing a world-class experience for football student athletes to receive a respectful, dignified, and comprehensive talent evaluation," said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "In addition to on-field assessments, the prospects receive mentorship, professional development resources, and tremendous media exposure as they prepare for their future."

Last year was the first-ever Big 12 Pro Day, which saw over 130 Big 12 student-athletes participate in front of NFL scouts and executives. Among those participants was former West Virginia and current Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Frazier.

"The Big 12 NFL Pro Day was an awesome experience being held in an NFL facility," Frazier said. "It gave the players a great opportunity to showcase our skills and prove we are ready for the next level. I was able to talk to NFL scouts and coaches and it helped me build confidence and gave me exposure heading into the draft."

NFL Network will bring its talent and production teams to Frisco for live broadcasts with expert commentary and analysis of the event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT on March 19 and 20. The Big 12 Pro Day coverage will also be featured within additional NFL Network programming and promoted across NFL+ and NFL digital and social channels.