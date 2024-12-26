Big 12 DB transfer schedules ISU visit

Dealing with a bit of attrition from JR Singleton's graduation and the loss of some other defensive linemen in the
Iowa State (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) in its Big 12 opener by a score of 81-75 Saturday
Are you still looking for the right gift for the Iowa State fan in your life? Do you want to avoid long lines and
ISU is preparing to play its final non-conference game of the regular season on Sunday against Morgan State.
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to Sunday's game against Morgan State and the Christmas break that
Dealing with a bit of attrition from JR Singleton's graduation and the loss of some other defensive linemen in the
Iowa State (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) in its Big 12 opener by a score of 81-75 Saturday
Are you still looking for the right gift for the Iowa State fan in your life? Do you want to avoid long lines and