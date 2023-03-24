BAYLOR

Linebacker: Dave Aranda is known for coaching good defenses, but the Bears have a need at linebacker entering spring practices. Tyrone Brown and Josh White will be counted on to play big roles in 2023 after spending the majority of last season as reserves.

IOWA STATE

Pass rush: Will McDonald is off to the NFL after becoming a force in the Big 12. Iowa State is also set to be without MJ Anderson, too. Matt Campbell has the difficult task of replacing both, and the Cyclones don't have a ton of experience in that department.

KANSAS

Pass rush: Lance Leipold has used the transfer portal to his advantage since taking over in Lawrence. One area that the Jayhawks could use a boost at for next season is pass rush. Kansas needs rushers to emerge in practice.

KANSAS STATE

Secondary: Kansas State loses star running back Deuce Vaughn to the NFL. However, the defense is where the Wildcats can stand to improve on. Spring practices will go a long way in the defensive backfield shaking out in Manhattan.

OKLAHOMA

Defensive line: Brent Venables has added talent to the front seven, but the Sooners could still use reinforcements up front. The edge position has a chance to make a difference; the defensive tackle position is an area that can use a boost.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Quarterback: Spencer Sanders departed in the portal after the 2022 season, leaving big question marks behind center for Mike Gundy. Michigan transfer Alan Bowman will battle it out this spring with Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy. It is crucial that the Cowboys find an answer behind center before the fall.

TCU

esteban Offensive line: Quarterback is the big question mark for the Horned Frogs with both Max Duggan and Garrett Riley no longer in Fort Worth. However, the offensive line will be worth watching. Specifically, replacing Steve Avila will play a big role in how successful the Horned Frogs are in 2023.

TEXAS

Offensive tackle: Kelvin Banks has a chance to earn All-American status with another impressive season, but there is not much behind him at left tackle for the Longhorns. Texas needs its rising sophomore to stay healthy and protect Quinn Ewers' blindside in Austin.

TEXAS TECH

Cornerback: The Red Raiders return starting cornerbacks Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams, but there is not much proven depth behind that duo. Other players will need to step up, unless help can be found in the portal.

