Big 12: Biggest position of need for each program
As spring camps start up this month, there are still plenty of ACC teams with holes at different spots in their rosters. Here’s a look at each program’s biggest position of need from the transfer portal.
*****
*****
BAYLOR
Linebacker: Dave Aranda is known for coaching good defenses, but the Bears have a need at linebacker entering spring practices. Tyrone Brown and Josh White will be counted on to play big roles in 2023 after spending the majority of last season as reserves.
*****
IOWA STATE
Pass rush: Will McDonald is off to the NFL after becoming a force in the Big 12. Iowa State is also set to be without MJ Anderson, too. Matt Campbell has the difficult task of replacing both, and the Cyclones don't have a ton of experience in that department.
*****
KANSAS
Pass rush: Lance Leipold has used the transfer portal to his advantage since taking over in Lawrence. One area that the Jayhawks could use a boost at for next season is pass rush. Kansas needs rushers to emerge in practice.
*****
KANSAS STATE
Secondary: Kansas State loses star running back Deuce Vaughn to the NFL. However, the defense is where the Wildcats can stand to improve on. Spring practices will go a long way in the defensive backfield shaking out in Manhattan.
*****
OKLAHOMA
Defensive line: Brent Venables has added talent to the front seven, but the Sooners could still use reinforcements up front. The edge position has a chance to make a difference; the defensive tackle position is an area that can use a boost.
*****
OKLAHOMA STATE
Quarterback: Spencer Sanders departed in the portal after the 2022 season, leaving big question marks behind center for Mike Gundy. Michigan transfer Alan Bowman will battle it out this spring with Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy. It is crucial that the Cowboys find an answer behind center before the fall.
*****
TCU
Offensive line: Quarterback is the big question mark for the Horned Frogs with both Max Duggan and Garrett Riley no longer in Fort Worth. However, the offensive line will be worth watching. Specifically, replacing Steve Avila will play a big role in how successful the Horned Frogs are in 2023.
*****
TEXAS
Offensive tackle: Kelvin Banks has a chance to earn All-American status with another impressive season, but there is not much behind him at left tackle for the Longhorns. Texas needs its rising sophomore to stay healthy and protect Quinn Ewers' blindside in Austin.
*****
TEXAS TECH
Cornerback: The Red Raiders return starting cornerbacks Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams, but there is not much proven depth behind that duo. Other players will need to step up, unless help can be found in the portal.
*****
WEST VIRGINIA
Cornerback: Neal Brown enters an important season in Morgantown, and one area of concern on the roster is at cornerback. The Mountaineers will be counting on the likes of Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Montre Miller in the secondary.