An Arizona prep offensive lineman got his first in-depth look at a football program he already knew a lot about from a pair of teammates who are Cyclones.

Gilbert Perry big man Brayden Rohme, who hails from the same high school program that produced current Cyclone freshman quarterback Brock Purdy in the 2018 class and wide receiver D’Shayne James in the next group of newcomers, said he was anxious to finally make it to Ames.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Rohme was hosted by Purdy during the weekend and said he got a good feel of the players' experience in the program.

Lining up the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Rohme for an official visit was huge for I-State, as the Class of 2019 recruit also has P5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Oregon, Oregon State, Syracuse and Washington State.

