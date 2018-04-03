For being a Power-5 school in the Midwest, Iowa State has done pretty well for itself recruiting the state of Arizona. One of the latest targets to secure an offer from the Cyclones is a junior athlete.

Phoenix Mountain Pointe junior Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson picked up an Iowa State offer last month after doing what was needed in the classroom. The Cyclones represent one of four Power-5 for Pleasant-Johnson, as Colorado, Florida and Missouri have also offered.

Pleasant-Johnson said he’s been impressed with the level of interest I-State has shown and in what he’s seen online.

An unofficial visit could be in the offing, saysthe 6-foot-2, 180-pound Pleasant-Johnson.

For more on Pleasant-Johnson's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



