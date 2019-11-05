An impressive athlete from the southwest is starting to explore the possibility of taking an unofficial visit after earning an Iowa State offer.

Queen Creek (Ariz.) junior defensive back/wide receiver Hunter Barth earned the offer from the Cyclones last month during a conversation with area recruiter Joel Gordon.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Barth has also earned early P5 offers from Duke, USC and Washington State.

ISU has earned instant name recognition in the state of Arizona thanks to the play of sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy. Barth said he’s starting following the Cyclones even closer since he earned the October offer.

For more on Barth's offer from the Cyclones, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.