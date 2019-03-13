One of the highest-ranked prospects on the Cyclones' 2020 board, and also one that's shown the most mutual interest, is an athlete from the Michigan high school ranks.

Muskegon junior Cameron Martinez collected an offer from the Cyclones last month and said he’s heard plenty from his lead recruiter in the weeks that have followed.

In addition to the one he’s received from I-State, Martinez also has Power-5 offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

Rivals has assigned him a 5.7 rating, which is one percentage point shy of being a four-star prospect. He is the 12th recruit overall in Michigan and 29th athlete nationally for the 2020 class.

