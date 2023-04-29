AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. was drafted Saturday by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 242nd pick.

Johnson is the third Cyclone selected in this draft, joining teammates Will McDonald IV, first round pick Thursday by the New York Jets, and Xavier Hutchinson, who went earlier Saturday to the Houston Texans.

Johnson, a St. Petersburg, Florida, native, made the switch to safety in 2022 after playing his first four seasons as a Cyclone at cornerback.

And Johnson made it look easy.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches in 2022 after earning honorable mention accolades from 2019-2021. Johnson finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles, while intercepting two passes and breaking up four.

The play, however, that epitomized what Johnson meant to the Cyclone football program the last four seasons came against Kansas State when he chased down a wide receiver and punched the ball out at the goal line to save a touchdown.

In his career, Johnson was the Big 12’s iron man, making a Big 12 record 54 career starts. He played in 62 career games, the second-most in school history.

Johnson compiled 243 career tackles, including 14.0 for a loss, and three sacks in his career. He broke up 28 passes in his career and had two interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Off the field, Johnson was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, an AFCA Good Works Team nominee and a member of the Big 12 Champions For Life program. He was also ISU’s Jack Trice Endowed Scholarship recipient the last two seasons.

2023 Iowa State NFL Draft Picks

Will McDonald IV – New York Jets – 1st Round – Pick 15

Xavier Hutchinson – Houston Texans – 6th Round – Pick 205

Anthony Johnson Jr. – Green Bay Packers – 7th Round – Pick 242

Cyclone Draft Notes

Johnson is the first Cyclone to be selected by the Green Bay Packers.Johnson is the 10th Cyclone drafted under Matt Campbell.This is Iowa State’s eighth draft pick since the 2021 NFL Draft.