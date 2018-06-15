A quarterback recruit in the 2020 class enjoyed his recent Iowa State visit so much that he's already planning another one for the not too distant future.

Buffalo (Minn.) rising junior Aidan Bouman, whose lone offer thus far is from the Cyclones, took part in a Saturday Night Lights camp earlier in the month and also took advantage of the time to further orient himself with Ames.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Bouman, who has also gotten spring interest from the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina and Notre Dame, said he was able to improve his play at the quarterback position in a number of ways.

Now that he’s visited campus on multiple occasions, Bouman said he’s getting even more comfortable with the football program and school itself.

For more on Bouman's recent visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




