Nearly eight months have come and gone since an Illinois prospect last took a visit to Iowa State, but he hopes to change that soon by returning to Ames.

Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception junior Khali Saunders, who said the Cyclones have still maintained a steady presence in his recruitment since the spring of 2017, says his communication with head coach Matt Campbell’s staff has remained steady.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Saunders, who has a 5.6 Rivals rating, is the ninth overall prospect in his state and 27th ranked outside linebacker nationally by Rivals. In addition to ISU, he has MAC school offers from Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Saunders says he hasn’t been at I-State as much as he’s wanted to over the past year but is targeting what would be his second trip in the coming weeks.

