Nearly a four-star recruit by Rivals, a Class of 2020 running back picked up an Iowa State offer over the spring. The Cyclones are a program the Ohio prep is already very familiar with.

Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle rising junior Cameron Porter said he had been on the staff’s radar for some time, but finally put it all together over the past few months to put himself into the offer category.

Since head coach Matt Campbell’s crew arrived in Ames, Porter’s area has been a focus of the staff’s recruiting efforts and that’s not been lost on Porter.

The running back, who also has P5 offers from Iowa and Louisville, tallied 924 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground as a sophomore while catching 21 passes for 161 yards.

For more on Porter's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



