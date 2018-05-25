After stepping up its pursuit during the spring evaluation period, Iowa State is one of several Power-5 offers for a Sunshine State defensive back in the Class of 2019.

Orlando Jones junior Daquan Evans said Cyclones' defensive line coach Eli Rasheed visited him at school over the spring and was sold on his ability to help the program.

In addition to ISU, Evans has P5 offers from Duke, Minnesota, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Evans said he likes what he saw of I-State, especially its defense, during 2017.

For more on Evans' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



