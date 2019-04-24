After recently adding a three-star offensive lineman from Kansas earlier this month, the coaching staff hosted another from the state on Saturday for the spring practice finale.

Lakin junior guard Hadley Panzer made another trip from western Kansas to ISU and said he delved more into academics this time around.

Panzer is one in a growing number of Kansas high school prospects that ISU has targeted in recent years. The Cyclones, who gained a commitment from Kansas standout offensive lineman Hayden Pauls earlier this month, offered Panzer in March following another unofficial visit.

The Kansas 2020 big man, who also has an offer from Akron, said he’s encouraged by the amount of attention his state has gotten from the coaching staff and caught up with highly-regarded Wichita newcomer Breece Hall during Saturday’s stop.

