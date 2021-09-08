5 Questions with an Iowa expert
Iowa State plays Iowa Saturday in the annual renewal of the Cy-Hawk rivalry. To learn more about this week's Cyclone opponent, we sent five questions to an Iowa football expert: HawkeyeReport.com p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news