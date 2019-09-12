News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 09:20:48 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Questions with an Iowa expert

Paul Clark • CycloneReport
@cyclonereport
Publisher

Iowa State plays Iowa Saturday in the annual renewal of the Cy-Hawk rivalry. To learn more about this week's Cyclone opponent, we sent five questions to an Iowa football expert: HawkeyeReport.com p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}