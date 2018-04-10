One of the top offensive linemen on the Cyclones' radar is a 2019 prospect from just down Interstate-35, and the coaching staff got another opportunity to make an impression on the recruit in late March.

Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst junior Danielson Ike said the Cyclones continue to establish themselves as a contender with a list of Power-5 offers that includes Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue and Syracuse.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Ike is the fourth overall prospect in the state of Missouri for the 2019 class and 28th-ranked offensive tackle nationally.

Ike said the Cyclones certainly didn’t hurt their cause during his most recent stop, which began on the Friday of Easter weekend.

