3 Takeaways from Iowa State WBB's win over Bulldogs

Iowa State is in Salt Lake City tonight facing the Utes. Get your periodic updates & chat with fans in one spot.
The transfer portal has not even officially opened yet – it opens on Dec. 9 – but the news is ramping up so there’s no
Iowa State became the fourth Power-4 program to offer an Oklahoma athlete while hosting the 2026 recruit on a game day
With only two weeks left to go of the regular season, Iowa State still has a shot at making its second appearance in the
Cygarin returns today with his statistical analysis on the ISU Confidential board! Here's his look at ISU/Utah.
Iowa State is in Salt Lake City tonight facing the Utes. Get your periodic updates & chat with fans in one spot.
The transfer portal has not even officially opened yet – it opens on Dec. 9 – but the news is ramping up so there’s no
Iowa State became the fourth Power-4 program to offer an Oklahoma athlete while hosting the 2026 recruit on a game day