3 Takeaways from Iowa State WBB's win against Colorado

Already very familiar with the Iowa State basketball program, a 2026 high school post player will get his most complete
An Oklahoma high school safety with an Iowa State offer returned to Ames last weekend for the first time since an
ISU is back home after a loss at 16th-ranked Kansas and is preparing for a Saturday game against TCU in Hilton Coliseum.
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a home game against TCU on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
A 2026 Minnesota athlete spent his second Saturday in Ames over a three-month span as he continues to evaluate an offer
Already very familiar with the Iowa State basketball program, a 2026 high school post player will get his most complete
An Oklahoma high school safety with an Iowa State offer returned to Ames last weekend for the first time since an
ISU is back home after a loss at 16th-ranked Kansas and is preparing for a Saturday game against TCU in Hilton Coliseum.