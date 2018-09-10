Iowa State is in a mix with three other Power-5 schools for a standout defensive end from the state of Missouri, offering the prospect in late July.

Columbia Rock Bridge junior Jalen Logan-Redding, who also has offers from Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, said he actually found out about it when he was out of town competing in another sport.

That news spurred a phone call from the 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end to primary recruiter Nate Scheelhaase, and the pair have continued to forge a solid relationship since the calendar turned to September.

Logan-Redding, who is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, said he is targeting ISU for a game day visit at some point this season.

