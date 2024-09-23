2025 Illinois HS recaps first Iowa State visit

Concerns of a bye week or post-Cy-Hawk letdown were quickly erased Saturday afternoon during a convincing 52-7 ISU
Iowa State hosts Arkansas State in non-conference play. Get all of the coverage live from Jack Trice Stadium in one spot
A move from Mississippi to Illinois in time for his senior season put a legacy defensive back on Iowa State’s radar and
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
Cygarin returns this week with his statistical analysis on the ISU Confidential board! Here's his breakdown of ISU/Iowa.
Concerns of a bye week or post-Cy-Hawk letdown were quickly erased Saturday afternoon during a convincing 52-7 ISU
Iowa State hosts Arkansas State in non-conference play. Get all of the coverage live from Jack Trice Stadium in one spot
A move from Mississippi to Illinois in time for his senior season put a legacy defensive back on Iowa State’s radar and