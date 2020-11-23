CycloneReport - 2022 G DJ Jefferson watching offer list grow longer by the week

Class-of-2022 guard DJ Jefferson has the kind of length and versatility that intrigues college coaches, so the fact that the three-star guard has a handful of early high-major offers should shock no one. With new programs entering the mix each week, it’s hard to project where the budding star will land for college. Below, Rivals.com catches up with the 6-foot-5 Jefferson, who discusses a few of his most notable opportunities.





ON SCHOOLS STANDING OUT

“I’m feeling pretty much all of the ones that have offered. I’m keeping in contact with all of them. They’re all pretty equal. I like all of them that show me love and I show them love back. It’s early.”





ON RECENT RECRUITING CALLS

“I’ve done Zoom calls with Iowa State and Oregon. They get on a zoom call with me, my coach and my father and they show us the facility and go over what they do.”





ON IOWA STATE

“They tell me about how they produce pros and we talk about their up-tempo style of play. They know I like that. I mostly talk to Coach [Steve] Prohm.”





ON STEVE PROHM

“He’s a great guy. We’ve been building a relationship. We have a bunch of phone calls and it’s. I like him.”





ON OREGON

“They like that I’m a big guard that can play and defend multiple positions. That’s what they like. When I talked to them, I talked to the whole staff on the Zoom.”





ON HOW HE WOULD DESCRIBE HIS GAME

“I’m very athletic and can play multiple positions. I call myself a big guard that can play anywhere on the floor.”



