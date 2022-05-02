2023 Florida CB evaluates Iowa State offer, potential visit
Iowa State became the second Power-5 program to offer a 2023 Florida defensive back last week and could land the prospect on an official visit over the summer.
Lakeland Victory Christian cornerback Marlon McClendon said the Cyclones got onto his trail after evaluating his junior highlights.
“My coach got in contact with me and said I had a couple coaches calling for me,” said McClendon. “He said Iowa State wanted to offer me and I talked to Coach (Matthew) Caponi. I got excited and went into practice with my head hanging high. My coach had been sending my film out a lot and I had been posting videos.
“(Caponi) thinks they can really build me up and I have a bright future. The coaching staff loves the way I play. They’d love to get me there and see how I would fit in and see what my chances are of going to the school.”
As a junior, McClendon recorded 49 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
The 5-foot-11, 168-pound McClendon also has a P5 offer from Indiana to go along with ones from several G5 programs like Colorado State, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, South Florida and Tulane.
“Coaches really like how I carry myself,” McClendon said. “They think I have great character and love to play my game. I can play in all types of ways. My grades are up to standard, so that’s looked very high upon.”
Although he’s primarily being eyed to play cornerback, McClendon said he is versatile enough to defend all types of pass catchers.
“I bring a lot of physicality at the line,” he said. “With bigger receivers, you don’t have to worry about moving people around. I can play all types of positions in the secondary; it really doesn’t matter.
“I’m a leader on the team and I bring intensity. I can play off-man, press-man and can play deep. I am patient and shoot my hands at the right time. My speed also carries me in a lot of ways, so I can guard smaller, faster and shiftier receivers.”
Since securing the offer, McClendon said he’s started digging into ISU.
“Iowa State has a great program and the coaches have shown a lot of love,” he said. “They call and keep in contact with me a lot. They’re definitely in my top-three since they’re constantly asking how my day is going and everything outside of football is doing.
“They’re doing a lot to get back into it this year. They all around just care about you as a person. I’m looking over it a lot more with my mom. I’m thinking about getting up there in June, since they’re one of my top schools.”