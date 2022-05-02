2023 Florida CB evaluates Iowa State offer, potential visit

Iowa State became the second Power-5 program to offer a 2023 Florida defensive back last week and could land the prospect on an official visit over the summer.

Lakeland Victory Christian cornerback Marlon McClendon said the Cyclones got onto his trail after evaluating his junior highlights.

“My coach got in contact with me and said I had a couple coaches calling for me,” said McClendon. “He said Iowa State wanted to offer me and I talked to Coach (Matthew) Caponi. I got excited and went into practice with my head hanging high. My coach had been sending my film out a lot and I had been posting videos.

“(Caponi) thinks they can really build me up and I have a bright future. The coaching staff loves the way I play. They’d love to get me there and see how I would fit in and see what my chances are of going to the school.”

As a junior, McClendon recorded 49 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound McClendon also has a P5 offer from Indiana to go along with ones from several G5 programs like Colorado State, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, South Florida and Tulane.

“Coaches really like how I carry myself,” McClendon said. “They think I have great character and love to play my game. I can play in all types of ways. My grades are up to standard, so that’s looked very high upon.”