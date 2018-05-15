After busting onto the scene down the stretch last fall, a Florida prep defensive prospect has continued to turn heads this spring and that resulted in his receiving an Iowa State offer.

Assistant coach Eli Rasheed made the trek to Florida recently to watch Class of 2020 outside linebacker Jamari Stewart, who has seen his recruiting stock soar after a solid second half to his sophomore season.

Rasheed must have liked what he saw, as the St. Lucie West Centennial standout Stewart collected what is now his third Power-5 offer (he also has Kansas and Louisville on board).

An unofficial visit to I-State could be in the cards in the near future, so Stewart can see the program first-hand.

For more on Stewart's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



