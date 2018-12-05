A long-time Iowa State commit became a frequent visitor for Cyclone game days this season and is excited for his upcoming stop in Ames next week.

Central Decatur two-way standout Cole Pedersen helped lead his squad to wins in four of its last five games while playing multiple roles…including quarterback.

Although he’ll settle into one position – linebacker – as a Cyclone, Pedersen has been asked to do a lot for a Central Decatur team low in numbers.

A pair of defensive coaches have remained in steady contact with Pedersen since his commitment.

For more on Pedersen's junior season and his thoughts on the Cyclones' season, check out a more-detailed story at ISU Confidential.